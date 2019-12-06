‘Baby Shark Live!’ coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Viral sensation Baby Shark swims into the Star City on June 3, 2020.

The Berglund Center announced on Friday that tickets for Baby Shark Live! will go on sale on December 13 at 10 a.m.

The show will play in over 70 cities this Spring, starting with Independence, MO on March 1, 2020.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America,” says Stephen Shaw, the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”

According to the show’s promoters, the Fall leg of the tour had sold-out performances across the country during its 6-week run and was seen by nearly 100,000 fans.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. You can expect to see Baby Shark join up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea while singing and dancing to new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s hit song about a family of sharks entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #32. The song had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark dance video has over 4 billion views, making it the 5th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

For tickets and additional information, visit The Berglund Center’s website.

For additional tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages, fans can go to babysharklive.com.