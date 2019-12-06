Body of missing man found along Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The body of a missing man was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County, according to the National Parks Service.

Authorities say the body of James Hogue, 63, was found around 8:15 a.m. Friday near the Thunder Ridge Parking Area at milepost 75.

Hogue was reported missing after his abandoned motorcycle was found along the parkway on Oct. 26.

The National Park Service says that while it’s not uncommon for vehicles to be left at parkway overlooks for extended periods, after two days, parkway law enforcement rangers began an investigation and learned that Hogue was last seen two weeks prior when Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office contacted him.

Authorities say the cause of death is still under investigation.

