Suspect in custody after man found strangled to death in Rocky Mount home, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with a weekend homicide.

Officers arrested Derry Finney, 35, of Martinsville, on Thursday. He’s charged with murder and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to Rocky Mount police.

The victim James Kirby, age 68, of Mamie Street, Rocky Mount, was found dead in his home just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, according to Rocky Mount police.

Kirby was strangled, according to the autopsy at the Western Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kirby’s car was missing after the homicide, and officers traced it to a home in Martinsville on Saturday, according to Rocky Mount police. Further investigation led to Finney’s arrest.

Finney is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. Police say additional charges may be pending.