There’s still time for the flu shot: Carilion health officials seeing cases increase

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic says the number of local flu cases are picking up. The hospital’s Infectious Disease Clinic reports almost 200 cases in the Carilion system since September. A lot of the cases are from the New River Valley and Giles County.

Four people were admitted to the hospital because of the flu.

Doctors are still pushing people to get your flu vaccine.

"It’s a great time to get immunized or vaccinated for influenza. It’s not late at all, said Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, MD.

There are several Carilion walk-in locations where you can get the flu shot.