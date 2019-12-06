What’s News Today: toy drive, parades

ROANOKE, Va. – Part of Trent’s Ferry Road in Lynchburg will be down to one lane today between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will replace a failing culvert pipe.

Lynchburg Humane Society holds a Name your Price adoption special starting today. A $10 microchip fee is required. The society is also holiday its Dedication of Lights, featuring music, food and an art show. On Saturday, you can have your pet’s picture taken with Santa for $10.

The Roanoke Valley Center for Sight holds its annual Gift of Sight Day. Free eye surgery will be provided to three people. This is the 13th year of the program.

Take a ride around Martinsville Speedway. If you donate a toy or make a $20 donation to the speedway’s Toy Drive, you can drive your car around the track. For a $60 donation, track President Clay Campbell will drive you around the track in a two-seat race truck. All toys and donations benefit Grace Network.

Take your family to Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center for the Christmas Camp Open House. See the historic cabins, decorated for Christmas. There’s also a bonfire, hay rides and games. They will be collecting unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots. It’s tonight from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A memorial service will be held today for an officers, killed in the line of duty 25 years ago. Dicker was killed in 1994 while serving papers on a suspect. Several people, including Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan will speak. The service begins at 9 a.m. at Fort Chiswell Church of God.

Local youth will hold a climate strike today. The Appalachian Youth Climate Coalition’s goal is to “show youth support for a healthier Earth.” The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Salem Public Library.

There are a number of Christmas parades and tree lightings today. In Amherst, the Miracle on Main Street Holiday Extravaganza begins at 6 p.m. with the parade, followed by the tree lighting. Blacksburg will light its tree at 5:45 with the parade at 7 p.m. Clifton Forge holds its parade tonight at 6 p.m. Galax lights its Christmas Tree at 6:30 p.m. with the parade at 7 p.m. In Lexington, the Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Radford’s festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and Salem will light its tree at 6 p.m. with the parade at 6:30 p.m.