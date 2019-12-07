37th annual Dickens of a Christmas underway in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – If it hadn’t already, the holiday season officially got underway Friday.

Dozens of people packed downtown Roanoke Friday evening to watch the city’s Christmas tree light up.

The tree lighting kicked off the 37th annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. the next two Fridays, there will be holiday-themed activities downtown.

That includes a mini-carnival and even a pet costume contest.

“It brings the kids some excitement and kind of kicks off the holiday season. I think it’s a good way to get everybody together and kind of kick off the holiday season,” said Justin Keen, who came to watch the tree lighting with his kids.

For a full list of Dickens of a Christmas activities, click here.