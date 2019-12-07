After several delays in Roanoke’s 10th Street construction, contractor to see pay reduction

ROANOKE, Va.- – Construction work between Andrews Road and Williamson Road was supposed to be finished by now. The project’s final completion date has been pushed back several times.

“The original completion date was in November and it was pushed back because of the amount of utility work that was on this project. There was an extensive amount of coordination that had to be done,” said Jason Bond, with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

After that delay, the new completion date was set for Dec. 4, which also came and went. Bond said weather was to blame for the delay this time around.

“...There’s certainly been some challenges out there. The contractor did not meet the completion date that we set in early December. And because of that, we plan to reduce payment to the contractor moving forward,” said Jason Bond.

Fielder’s Choice Enterprises, located near Charlottesville, is the contractor hired by VDOT. The pay reduction is about $2,500 per day.

“Weather permitting, we’re still optimistic that the contractor can get the final paving done on that project and we can get the road open to through traffic restored this month,” said Bond.

When 10 News visited 10th street in October, paving work for that stretch of road just started. But there’s been some major improvements since then.

“Before Thanksgiving, the base asphalt and intermediate layers of asphalt were put down. So people on 10th Street no longer are driving on gravel sections of road,” said Bond.

VDOT is appreciative of the patience of residents in this northwest Roanoke community.

“We assure you we are working with the contractor to wrap this project up as quickly as we can,” said Bond.

10 News has reached out to Fielder’s Choice Enterprises by email for comment on the reduced pay, but haven’t heard back.