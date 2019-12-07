Crews respond to two fires in Roanoke within minutes of each other, causes under investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to two fires in Roanoke within minutes of each other on Friday night.

Around 10:01 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW. The fire was contained to the hallway of a house. No one was hurt or displaced, and the cause is still under investigation, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Around 10:09 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 700 block of Bullitt Ave SE. Units found heavy flames and smoke upon arrival. The hosue was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.