Breakfast with santa brings a local community together to raise money

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual “Breakfast with Santa” was held at William Fleming High School Saturday.

The event helps to raise money for homeless students in the Roanoke City School district.

School officials say at least 424 students have identified themselves as homeless.

More than $16,000 was raised during the event today to help those students and families in need.

Organizers hope the event encourages students to help out their community.