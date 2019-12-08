Virginia Tech alum earns Defensive Coordinator position for Hokies football program

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced Sunday that Justin Hamilton has been promoted to Defensive Coordinator after spending the past season coaching safeties for the Hokies.

According to hokiesports, Hamilton is a Virginia Tech alum and played under head coach Frank Beamer. He returned to Blacksburg in 2018 as Director of Player Development - Defense.

The Clintwood, Virginia native served as a versatile player for Beamer and the Hokies from 2002 until 2005.

Fuente also confirmed on Sunday that assistant coaches Zohn Burden and Brian Mitchell will not return to the Virginia Tech coaching staff.