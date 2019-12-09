Socks, sheets and stamps: How simple gifts are making the holidays bright for Roanoke seniors

ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization is making sure everyone gets to enjoy the magic of Christmas once again this year with the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Community members stepped up to help Home Instead Senior Care collect gifts for nearly 1,000 seniors in need in the Roanoke Valley.

"This year, the tags were gone in a week," said Betsy Head, owner of Home Instead Senior Care. "To help seniors in our community that are mostly isolated and often forgotten in the holidays."

On Monday, Home Instead Senior Care sent their Santas out for deliveries.

"It will probably be the only gift she has this Christmas," Head said.

85-year-old Dorothy George was the very first recipient this year.

"They just fixed me all up. I'm all ready for Christmas," George said.

She received simple gifts including a blanket, socks, bed sheets, cards and stamps that brought her to tears.

“Most of your friends and extended family is dead and gone and you know, you rely on strangers really, but I’ve been very blessed, very blessed, extra blessed this year,” George said.

She needed those blessings a little more this year, after just losing her beloved service dog. So Monday reminded George of light and a lesson.

"Just be kind to your neighbor. You don't have to like them or love them," George said. "That's what Christmas should be about all year long."

Home Instead Senior Care still needs your help to deliver all the gifts: