Scammers extorting cash target Appalachian Power customers in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Scammers claiming to be Appalachian Power employees are targeting customers in Roanoke.

In the scam, customers are told if they don’t make immediate payment to their account, they will have their service disconnected, according to AEP.

Multiple people have reported the scammers ordered them to purchase prepaid debit cards, such as Vanilla or Green Dot cards, and call a toll-free number to provide the card information, according to AEP.

The phony toll-free number may appear to be authentic, and if callers dial the number, they may hear a recording that also sounds authentic.

Appalachian Power reminds customers that it will never demand payment in the form of prepaid debit cards or gift cards. The company does routinely contact its customers via phone, however.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Appalachian Power, especially anyone who sounds suspicious, threatening, demanding or urgent, hang up immediately and call Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237.

Appalachian Power offers the following tips to avoid being the latest victim of a scam: