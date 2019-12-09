Scammers extorting cash target Appalachian Power customers in Roanoke
Sophisticated tactics, tricks aim to get cash from customers
ROANOKE, Va. – Scammers claiming to be Appalachian Power employees are targeting customers in Roanoke.
In the scam, customers are told if they don’t make immediate payment to their account, they will have their service disconnected, according to AEP.
Multiple people have reported the scammers ordered them to purchase prepaid debit cards, such as Vanilla or Green Dot cards, and call a toll-free number to provide the card information, according to AEP.
The phony toll-free number may appear to be authentic, and if callers dial the number, they may hear a recording that also sounds authentic.
Appalachian Power reminds customers that it will never demand payment in the form of prepaid debit cards or gift cards. The company does routinely contact its customers via phone, however.
If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Appalachian Power, especially anyone who sounds suspicious, threatening, demanding or urgent, hang up immediately and call Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237.
Appalachian Power offers the following tips to avoid being the latest victim of a scam:
- "Confirm that you are speaking to a utility representative. If you have any concerns, tell the caller that you will independently check the phone number for the utility to verify the caller’s identity and information. "
- “Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment or payment in forms that are difficult to trace, such as Western Union, Vanilla or Green Dot cash cards.”
- “Never give your credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers, or any other personal identification numbers to anyone who comes to your home, calls or sends an email requesting information.”
- “Never allow anyone claiming to be a utility service person into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment and the person has proper identification. Lock the door and contact police if you become concerned about your safety.”
