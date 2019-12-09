Town rallies for a Christmas miracle; parade planned to help dying toddler

Goshen, Va. – A once vibrant toddler, two-year-old Cole Kidd of Glasgow now spends his days wrapped in his mother's arms, now unable to move or even speak

"He's only happy if momma is holding him,” said Shane Kidd, Cole’s dad.

“I think that's the hardest part. We know he can still hear us and he wants to do what we do, but he can't,” Shane said.

Lovingly looking over their youngest of four, parents Shane and Nicole Rogers feel helpless.

"There's one thing these doctors know - he's going to die,” Shane said.

Months after Cole was diagnosed with a rare, incurable disease called Metachromatic leukodystrophy, the Rockbridge County household is preparing for possibly their last Christmas together as a family.

“They gave her pamphlets and said he was going to pass. {They told us} to keep him comfortable before he dies. It was just too much. It wasn't fair because he is our son and he is a brother to three other brothers and they are a family. We believe he can beat it. We want to believe he can beat it, but they give us no insight that he is going to,” Shane said.

“That's the hardest part is trying to get him to a doctor that deals with this. There is no one in Virginia,” said Nicole while holding Cole in her arms.

Nicole said they’ve checked with countless hospitals across the country to no avail.

Nicole’s now hopeful that a specialist working at a hospital in Pittsburgh can help. The doctor has agreed to take Cole on and says there is a possibility he could be accepted into a clinical trial.

"We are trying to get the insurance to approve it. That's the problem. Insurance says he can get the care he needs here,” Nicole said.

With Virginia doctors giving the family no good outcome – they aren’t ready to accept that. Like any parent would, they want better for their son.

Hoping for a Miracle.

Driving through Goshen, you will see signs up for a Christmas parade themed "miracle on 39th street.” The parade is for Cole, organized by world renowned sculptor and county native Mark Cline.

“This child could be your child, it could be my child,” Cline said. “I didn’t even know who this family was until a few months ago, I walked into a store and saw one of those money jars. I threw a few bucks in. When I got to reading it, I realized this family really needs a lot more help."

Now he and his team at Cline’s studio are building an incredible Willy Wonka themed float for the parade.

Nicole is a local firefighter and said the squad is also pitching in, helping advertise the parade and offering any support they can.

Goshen mayor Tom McGraw said the town is rallying behind him.

“This little boy and his family, they need help. And that's what we are going to do. No matter what it takes,” McGraw said.

More and more people are paying to enter the lineup to help with medical expenses and create a dazzling display for what could be Cole's last Christmas.

“He's going to love it. He always loves lights and Christmas time, so this is going to be so nice for him,” Nicole said.

“It’s just overwhelming to see the people that have come through to see how much everybody loves him. He just makes everybody smile, even with the situation he is in," Shane said.

If you would like to donate to help with Cole’s medical expenses or sign up to enter the parade go to www.fortheloveofcole.com.

The parade entry fee is $100 and goes directly to the family. The parade lineup is at 3 p.m.

The parade is free for spectators and all are encouraged to attend. It starts at 4 p.m. in Goshen.