Habitat for Humanity, volunteers welcome refugee family to new home

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday morning, Habitat for Humanity workers and volunteers welcomed the Harane family to their new home on Gilmer Avenue in Roanoke.

This is the 14th house that has been built through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and Roanoke College, where students build the home on campus during orientation.

Before moving to the U.S., a war zone forced the Harane family to leave their village. Then they lived in a refugee camp for 11 years. Habitat volunteers said it’s great to see the family finally get a place of their own.

“For them to land here and and now have a home in a secure neighborhood, what a blessing," said Pastor Paul Henrickson, who’s on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity.

Right across the street, another member of the Harane family is building their home through Habitat for Humanity.