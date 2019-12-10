Lynchburg-area Salvation Army has ‘critical need’ for bell ringers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking for a way to ring in some holiday spirit, you might want to consider reaching out to the Lynchburg-area Salvation Army.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, there is a critical need for bell ringers.

The annual bell-ringing campaign accounts for about 20 percent of the organization’s budget.

As of Tuesday afternoon, bell ringers were needed for about 800 more hours between Tuesday afternoon and Christmas Eve.

The goal is to raise $200,000 during the campaign this year.

“Our commitment is to always provide service to people in need, so we will continue to do that. If we don’t have the funds that are raised during the red kettle campaign, it makes it more difficult but we will definitely look for other sources, other ways to do that because we’re committed to being able to help,” said Tammy Shank, development director for the Lynchburg-area Salvation Army.

If you’re interested in volunteering as a bell ringer, call 434-994-0220.