Three men make ‘unauthorized departure’ from Mental Health Institute

MARION, Va. – Police in Marion are searching for three patients who they say left the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute Monday night, according to NBC station WCYB.

According to officials, 28-year-old Jay Scott Redd of Radford was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and black shoes.

Pulaski County native, 26-year-old Derek Allen Malcolm, was last seen wearing grey sweat pants.

David Adam Willis, a 32-year-old from Wise, was last seen wearing jeans, a hoodie, black shoes, and a white long sleeve shirt.

Authorities say the investigation has found that the event was coordinated and preplanned. Authorities believe the subjects likely were transported out of the area by vehicle.

If you have any information about these three, you are asked to contact Smyth County dispatch.

Authorities say the men are primarily considered at-risk for self-harm.