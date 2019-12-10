Trial underway for teen accused of killing Lynchburg high school student, hurting another

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The trial is underway for a teen accused of murdering a high school student and hurting another in Lynchburg.

In opening statements on Monday, the jury learned Austin Rozdilski was looking to buy a semi-automatic gun from the E.C. Glass students.

The defense is looking to convince the jury that Rozdilski allegedly shot the boys in self-defense, calling it an “underground” selling of guns, using this as a bait for robbery.

Rozdilski is being tried as an adult. He’s charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In May, Lynchburg police were called to the Meadows apartments where they found two the two E.C. Glass football players hurt with gunshot wounds.

Justin Barnett, 18, survived. Dreyon Browley died at the scene.

The trial is scheduled for two days and continues on Tuesday.