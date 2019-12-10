‘We’re loving our wildlife to death’: Officials warn of feeding wildlife after deer found with can stuck on nose

After a deer was spotted in Rocky Mount with what appears to be a tin can stuck on its nose, wildlife officials have a warning for the public.

The Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries is reminding people that it is dangerous and illegal to feed wildlife in the Commonwealth.

“It’s very poor for the deer’s health," said Matthew Overstreet, manager for Region 2 of the VDGIF.

The deer was spotted on Saturday. VDGIF is now investigating what happened.

Overstreet said that when wild animals get used to people or rely on them for food, it poses serious risks for both the animals and humans. Diseases can spread. Deer can begin to congregate in urban or suburban areas and run out on the roads and cause car crashes. The food could also attract more dangerous animals like bears.

The person(s) responsible for this particular incident involving the deer in Rocky Mount could face charges because feeding wildlife is against Virginia law. From Sept. 1 through the first Saturday in January, it’s illegal to feed deer. You are allowed to put out a bird feeder, until it attracts other animals.

“It draws other animals in... like if it’s deer or bear, then it becomes illegal," said Lt. Greg Funkhouser, who works for VDGIF’s Conservation Police.

Unfortunately, Overstreet said there’s not much VDGIF can do for this deer.

“We’re simply monitoring the situation to see if that deer reappears,” Overstreet said.

They would have to tranquilize it to remove the can, but then they would be forced to euthanize it. Since it’s deer hunting season, it would be dangerous for humans to eat a deer with those drugs in its system. And they say the deer wouldn’t do well in captivity.

That’s why wildlife officials are reminding everyone about the dangers and consequences of feeding wild animals.

“It puts the animal at higher risk," Overstreet said. “Essentially, we’re loving our wildlife to death.”