73-year-old man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in Campbell County

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Authorities arrested a man they said stabbed another man in the Park Street area of Altavista on Tuesday.

Robert Word, 73, was arrested Wednesday on charges of malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Altavista police.

A 36-year-old man came to the Altavista Town Hall on Tuesday after he had been stabbed.

Police said he had a large cut in his arm, which was treated at the scene and also at a hospital, according to Altavista police.

Word is being held without bond at Blue Ridge Jail in Rustburg.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5500.