New Danville fire chief to start job next month

DANVILLE, Va. – A new era is about to begin for the Danville Fire Department.

Dave Coffey has been hired as Danville’s new fire chief.

He was one of 54 candidates considered in a nationwide search.

As we’ve reported, the city’s previous chief left in October to become the fire chief in Williamsburg.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said Coffey’s 25 years of experience in various roles made him stand out.

“It was a tough choice at the end of the day. It was a very comprehensive process. It involved multiple stages of interviews, input from the community on the type of candidate they wanted to see," Larking said. "The fire department is already outstanding. Mr. Coffey brings a lot of experience with him to Danville and we’ll be able to continue that success.”

Coffey’s first day on the job will be Jan. 6.