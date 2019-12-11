No apparent victims after shots fired, hit-and-run incident in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Police say there were shots fired and a hit-and-run within minutes of each other in northwest Roanoke on Tuesday night. Police believe the two incidents are related.

It happened before 8 p.m. near 4th Street NW and Patton Ave NW.

Witnesses told police they saw people run, but it was dark. Officers canvassed the immediate area and set up a perimeter, but were unable to find a suspect. However, they say there is no threat to the general public, according to Sergeant Gayle Combs with Roanoke City police.

There have been no reported shooting victims, and so far, no one has come to any local hospitals as a result of the shots fired, according to Combs.

Combs said police notified Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital and LewisGale Medical Center of the shots fired incident.

One vehicle appeared to have hit two others, according to Combs.

When 10 News arrived on the scene, officers appeared to be photographing two SUVs and a red Mustang convertible that had visible bullet holes.

Video I took about 15 minutes ago when I first pulled up. ⁦@wsls⁩ pic.twitter.com/2U4oEAGmyL — Colter Anstaett (@ColterAnstaett) December 11, 2019

The owners of all vehicles have been notified, according to Combs.

Officers were clearing the scene around 8 p.m.