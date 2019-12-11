’Overwhelmed’ mother charged after abandoning special needs son at Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA – The mother of a special needs teenager who was left at an Atlanta hospital is now in jail.

Diana Elliott, 37, is charged with cruelty to children after leaving her 14-year-old son at Grady Hospital on Dec. 4, according to police.

Hospital surveillance video showed Elliott and her son walking around inside the hospital, and then Elliott was seen on video getting into a vehicle and leaving her son at the hospital.

She indicated that she was “overwhelmed caring for her son” in addition to three other children and decided to leave him at the hospital, according to police.

Elliott was found with the other children staying at a hotel in Dekalb County, Georgia.

She is scheduled to have a court appearance on Thursday.