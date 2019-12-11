Roanoke’s Colonial Avenue construction sees delay

ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers who have gotten stuck in traffic near the Colonial Avenue construction work in Roanoke may appreciate knowing that it should be finished in the next few weeks.

However, there has been a delay for the project, which was supposed to wrap up last week. The work that requires the most flagging will now likely be done late next month, according to the city’s lead engineer.

Work on the concrete curbs and landscaping are the biggest tasks left for the stretch of road near Virginia Western Community College.

The city asked the contractor to redo some of their work because it says it wasn’t happy with the quality, which led to a delay. Plus, the city said there’s been a low and inconsistent workforce for the contractor.

On top of concrete and landscaping work, crews still need to replace the pavement, which requires specific weather conditions. That could be completed this month, or it could get pushed to after January, depending on the weather. That work will require flagging in those areas, but the job is done quickly, the city said.

Two roundabouts went in more than a year ago on the $6.2 million dollar project.