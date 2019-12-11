Tracking snowy conditions in the New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Some of us woke up to a little snow Wednesday morning.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent the morning in the 10 News Storm Chaser tracking road conditions across the New River Valley.

While I-81 seemed clear, it was neighborhood roads, driveways and parking lots that had light snow and slick ice.

With the rain from Tuesday, large puddles were turning into ice.

Below are tips from VDOT for traveling in the snow or ice.

· No matter the forecast, if there is ice or snow on the road, travel is hazardous.

· Give crews time to treat roads.

· If traveling during adverse weather conditions:

· Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

· Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

· Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

· Do not pass snowplows

· Click here for the latest road conditions before traveling.