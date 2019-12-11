Tractor-trailer accident closes all VA-40 lanes in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer accident has closed all VA-40 lanes in Pittsylvania County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened on VA-40 near Armstrong Road.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured off onto Route 751 then back onto VA-40. Westbound traffic is being detoured off VA-40 then onto Route 626, onto Route 751, then back onto VA-40.

Drivers should expect major delays.