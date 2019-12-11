What’s News Today: new jobs, marijuana

ROANOKE, Va. – Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Bettina Ring, will be in Danville today. She will join leaders from Danville and Pittsylvania County for an economic development announcement at 10 a.m.

Attorney General Mark Herring will host a Cannabis Summit today in Richmond. The summit will take a look at policy, with representatives from the Attorney General’s office, policy experts and state agencies where cannabis is legalized in attendance. Herring says Virginia’s cannabis policies are not working. He’s pushing to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and move toward “legal and regulated adult use.”

Roanoke’s Greater Grandview Neighborhood Association will unveil a new neighborhood sign today. It will be located at the corner of Hershberger Road and Grandview Avenue. It will be the first neighborhood sign in the city in English and Spanish.

Rockbridge Advocates for Tomorrow will honor law enforcement today. They will be giving officers and canine officers a free meal today.

RIDE Solutions holds its annual Holiday Lights Tour in Grandin Village tonight. The tour by bicycle will begin and end at the Roanoke Co-op. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the ride starting at 6 p.m.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving will hold a news conference today, reminding everyone to have a designated driver this holiday season. MADD, along with the DMV and Virginia ABC, will promote the Tie One on for Safety campaign, reminding drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home from festivities that may contain alcohol. In 2018, there were 895 alcohol related crashes in Virginia, resulting in 18 deaths between Thanksgiving and New Years.