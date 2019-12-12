Gov. Northam proposing $145 million to provide tuition-free community college for select students

ANNANDALE, Va. – Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back.

That’s what makes up Gov. Ralph Northam’s G3 program which is looking to provide tuition-free community college to low- and middle-income students who decide to pursue jobs in high-demand fields.

As part of his proposed budget, Northam announced $145 million in funding over the next two years for the program, which

This initiative will target key industries, from health care and information technology to skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to get a good education and a good job, no matter who you are or how much money you have,” said Northam. “This is an investment in equity and our economy—by helping Virginians get the skills they need, we’re building a world-class workforce while ensuring all Virginians can support themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The G3 program is one of the first in the nation to provide wraparound financial assistance to help students at the lowest income levels with expenses such as food, transportation, and childcare.

Students who qualify for full Federal Pell Grants and enroll full-time will receive a Student Support Incentive Grant on a semester basis. These grants will be in an amount up to $1,000 per semester and up to $500 per summer term. Each participating institution will receive a Performance Payment per eligible student receiving a Student Support Incentive Grant that successfully completes 30 credit hours and an additional Performance Payment when such a student earns an associate degree.