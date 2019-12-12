“No indication” of threat to William Byrd High School after social media post sparks concern

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – After a screenshot of a Snapchat posing an apparent threat toward a Roanoke County school made the rounds on social media, officials are saying they do not believe it is credible.

Chuck Lionberger, spokesperson for Roanoke County Public Schools, says Vinton and Roanoke County are investigating the incident.

Below is the full statement sent to parents in regards to the incident:

“We were made aware of a social media post that was interpreted as a threat to William Byrd High School. We are actively investigating this post. At this time there is no indication that there is a threat to William Byrd High School. We will continue to investigate in cooperation with the Roanoke County Police Department.”