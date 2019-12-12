Round Town: Christmas lights and markets

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a holiday tradition for many families. The Southwest Virginia Ballet presents The Nutcracker. There are shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15.

The Charlottesville Ballet brings The Nutcracker to Lynchburg. There are shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. at The Academy Center of the Arts. Tickets start at $20.

The awful Herdman kids tell the Christmas story in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. It’s based on the book by Barbara Robinson. The show comes to the Renaissance Theatre Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The Salem Civic Center hosts the Salem Holiday Market. Dozens of vendors will be there, helping you finish your holiday shopping. It’s Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

It’s opening weekend for the Community Holiday Light Show in Danville’s Ballou Park. Look at the bright displays and vote for your favorite one. The top displays will receive money for a non-profit. The show runs nightly through Christmas from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per car.