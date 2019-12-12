Thousands show up to see Illuminights light up the Roanoke County sky

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – More than 500,000 lights are shining bright in Explore Park.

Illuminights continues to light up the sky, drawing in crowds in the thousands.

While the Blue Ridge Parkway closed early on Thursday, Illuminights stayed open. Attendees used the entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road, 24014.

Illuminights is also offering a free shuttle service on select nights in December.