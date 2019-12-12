What’s News Today: neighborhood plan, education future

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Lynchburg holds an open house for the Dearington Neighborhood Plan. Information stations will be set up, allowing you to talk with representatives from several community organizations to talk about the future of the neighborhood. Tonight's session runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dearington Elementary.

Total Action for Progress and several Roanoke neighborhood alliances will gather tonight to honor those who have lost their lives due to violence. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Roanoke Higher Education Center, with a short walk to the city Christmas Tree, where a ceremony will take place. Those taking part can take a pledge against violence. There’s then a reception in Charter Hall.

A subcommittee of the Lynchburg Task Force on the Future of Education will meet today. The Urban Education Subcommittee is working to come up with strategies to overcome challenges in an urban education environment. If you would like to attend, the meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor’s School.

The Barn at Chantilly Farm holds its first-ever Appalachian Holiday Market tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local vendors will be there, selling jewelry, art, crafts and more. There’s also a kids craft zone and entertainment.

The Lynchburg Fire Department will present checks today to three organizations. The money came from the sale of the 2019 Cancer Awareness T-Shirt. Money raised from the campaign will go to the Centra Foundation, Virginia Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the Lynchburg fire Department Museum.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant will holds a public meeting today. Leaders will discuss modernization and environmental projects, compliance and corrective actions. If you would like to attend, the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Christiansburg Library.