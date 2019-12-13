ROANOKE, Va. – A popular app now has a new feature that could help VDOT get snow off your road quicker.

The WAZE app now allows you to report unplowed roads to VDOT.

Up until now, the app just allowed you to see what roads have been plowed.

The change was suggested by VDOT, according to a news release.

Reports will be monitored in real-time by both VDOT’s district and state offices.

“Using technology and all those eight and a half million (Virginia) citizens out there who might use WAZE to help us is only going to make us more efficient and effective,” VDOT deputy commissioner Rob Cary said.

To download the app, click here.