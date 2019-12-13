30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

30ºF

Local News

App now allows you to report unplowed roads to VDOT

Reports to be monitored in real time

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: VDOT, Roanoke, Winter Weather, WAZE

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular app now has a new feature that could help VDOT get snow off your road quicker.

The WAZE app now allows you to report unplowed roads to VDOT.

Up until now, the app just allowed you to see what roads have been plowed.

The change was suggested by VDOT, according to a news release.

Reports will be monitored in real-time by both VDOT’s district and state offices.

“Using technology and all those eight and a half million (Virginia) citizens out there who might use WAZE to help us is only going to make us more efficient and effective,” VDOT deputy commissioner Rob Cary said.

To download the app, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: