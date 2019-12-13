Botetourt County church lends a helping hand to disabled veteran’s family

ROANOKE, Va. – A Botetourt County church is sharing the love of Christ and helping a veteran settle into a new home.

Joseph Hennessy, his wife and their 17-year-old daughter recently moved into a new home in Roanoke. The disabled vet says the family of three were sleeping on air mattresses and didn’t have much furniture for the rest of the home.

Thursday, the GO team, a local, global and mobile outreach ministry of Fincastle Baptist Church, delivered a truckload of furniture for the family.

“With a limited budget, you can only buy so much month-to-month. This is definitely a Godsend. It fills the house; I don’t have to get anything anymore,” said Hennessy.

“We want to show the community that this is what the body is all about. God gets the glory. He’s the one that gets the provision. He’s the one that sent Christ at Christmas so he gets the glory,” said Warren King, associate pastor at Fincastle Baptist Church.

Hennessy served in the Army for five years and served seven years in the reserves.

If you want to learn more about Fincastle Baptist and the Go Team, click here, or contact them below.

info@fincastlebaptist.org

P.O. Box 707

7330 Roanoke Road

Fincastle, VA 24090