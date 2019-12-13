Christiansburg Christmas parade rescheduled due to inclement weather

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg’s Christmas parade has been rescheduled to inclement weather.

The festivities, including the tree lighting, will be moved to Monday starting at 4 p.m. The tree lighting will happen at 6:45 p.m.

Officials say that there is still a chance for bad weather on Monday, and promise a decision about moving the event a second time will be made by 10 a.m. that morning.