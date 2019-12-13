City of Radford announces new police chief

The city of Radford has announced that it has hired its new police chief after a three-month process.

After 16 years at the Culpeper Police Department, Jeffrey Dodson Jr. will be at the helm of the Radford Police Department.

Dodson has a master’s degree in criminal justice management, a bachelor of science in management and leadership and an associate’s degree in political science. He is also law enforcement certified and a crime prevention specialist.

“Jeff has a keen eye on community policing and connections to the public, qualities that are important to our community,” said David Ridpath, Radford city manager.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the Radford City Police Chief,” said Dodson. “I look forward to continuing the great work done by my predecessor Chief Goodman, who retired in January 2019.”

Dodson will start as chief on Jan. 8, 2019.