Community goes Christmas caroling in Roanoke to spread message of peace, love amid gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. – A local holiday tradition is spreading the message of joy, peace and love.

One local community came together Thursday night to spread some happiness amid violence.

Total Action for Progress hosted the annual Bridging the Community Gap Christmas caroling in downtown Roanoke.

Community members of all ages and backgrounds gathered to sing songs.

After, they all walked over to the Christmas tree outside the City Market building to pay respect to victims of violence, pledging to end that violence.

“...The smiles on the faces just moved me almost to tears, because there were so many people that didn’t know each other. They came together for one purpose and that’s to show love and compassion,” said Nicole Ross with Goodwill Industries of the Valley and the Roanoke City Gun Violence Task Force.

Everyone then escaped the cold, shared a hot meal and listened to music inside Charter Hall.