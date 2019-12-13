34ºF

Dickens of a Christmas Parade in Roanoke canceled due to weather

Parade will not be rescheduled

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas Parade has been canceled due to weather, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Officials say that because of the logistics involved in the organization of a parade, the parade will not be rescheduled.

However, Dickens of a Christmas activities will continue as planned from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with some adjustments:

  • Photos with Santa will be inside the Center in the Square Atrium
  • Fire eater and stilt performers will be moved to Dec. 20

