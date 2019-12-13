Holiday neighborhood decoration competition underway in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a new competition meant to encourage people to get into the holiday spirit.

Homeowners in Roanoke neighborhoods are decorating for the holidays. Each week until Jan. 10, people will get to nominate and vote on houses from two neighborhoods.

This week, the Greater Grandview Neighborhood and the Raleigh Court Neighborhood are competing.

The winners of each weekly competition will be voted on to determine an overall winner.

“We really want you to get out to your neighborhood, as well as other people’s neighborhoods, and meet your neighbors, look at their light displays. It’s really a time to interact," said Tonya Pickett, coordinator for Roanoke Neighborhood Services.

To vote, visit the organization’s Facebook page. To nominate a house, send a Facebook message to the organization and include a picture or video of the house.