Two men wanted after Henry County motel attack

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County authorities are asking for help finding the men they believe are responsible for attacking another man Thursday night at a motel.

At 9 p.m., two men broke a guest’s door at the Kings Court Motel on Greensboro Road in Ridgeway, according to the 39-year-old victim.

Once inside, the victim told police that one of them assaulted him and that they also stole a cellphone, tablet, computer, television, Bluetooth speaker and $15 from the room.

The two then left in a vehicle.

The man who was attacked suffered minor injuries, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have since identified Diagano Bellano, 49, of Martinsville, and Thomas Eugene Doran, 67, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, as the suspects.

Both men are wanted on the following charges:

Breaking and entering with the intent to commit robbery (felony)

Robbery (felony)

Grand larceny (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Bellano or Doran is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.