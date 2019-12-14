$25k grant will help expand Point of Honor property in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the population and interest for activities grow in Lynchburg, so does the need for space at historical attractions.

Ted Delaney with the museum system says they see about 4,000 visitors for big events at the Point of Honor on Cabell Street.

But they don’t always have enough space to accommodate that kind of crowd.

City leaders recently received a $25,000 grant to expand the Carriage House on the property.

The new 1700 sq. ft. building will include a multi-purpose space, elevators and more bathrooms for visitors.

“This building with just two restrooms, one male, one female, we just cannot accommodate that number of people. We also want this to be a place that people can rent for special events, meetings. We want to give people a full-service place,” Delaney said.

City leaders hope to break ground next year and open in 2021.