Event raising money to help local children who have been abused, neglected

ROANOKE, Va. – The number of children the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center is seeing continues to increase. They help children through abuse, neglect or abandonment through a variety of services.

The 14th Annual Johnny CASA event is December 21st in Rocky Mount.

The five mile race is open to runners of all capabilities and the 5k event is open to runners and walkers alike.

“We are always excited about our event that brings together our running friends and families that congregate before during and after the race to enjoy the festivities” said Johnny Nolen, the race director.

Many area elementary schools participate each year. The downhill start of the out and back courses will begin at 9:00 am on S. Main Street at the intersection with Church Street and finish downhill behind the Child Advocacy Center.

They will be collecting non perishable food again this year for the needy to be distributed by The Rocky Mount Police Department.

More information about the event and and registration to enter this wonderful race can be found at www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com

10 News anchor Jenna Zibton will emcee the race again this year.