Local expert explains how to protect your smart home devices from hackers

ROANOKE, Va. – The latest tech gadgets make great gifts this holiday season.

But reports of Ring doorbell cameras and other smart devices getting hacked have scared families everywhere.

10 News talked with a local expert who says there are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

Brambleton Computer in Roanoke recommends getting the latest Wifi router model -- WPA 3 -- because it has added protection against hackers.

They also recommend using two-factor authentication, which means you would sign in with two different passwords.

If you’re not sure if you’re at risk, do your research or ask professionals for help, because the more you know the better.

“Spend the time and the effort to make sure you’re properly protected upfront and it’ll save you a lot of headaches in the end,” said Keith Duncan, VP, and operations manager at Brambleton Computer.

Additionally, using more complicated passwords add protection, as well as being very careful who you give your passwords out to.