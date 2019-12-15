Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after early-morning crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – An early-morning crash in Roanoke sent a pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Roanoke Police.

According to police, the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers say the driver stayed and the scene at the 3300 block of Plantation Road, near Webb Road. The driver cooperated and police do not believe there was any impairment.

The pedestrian was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

Officers are continuing to investigate.