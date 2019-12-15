Police searching for man wanted for abduction, kidnapping and strangulation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Police say Andrew Mills Cox is wanted for abduction, kidnapping, breaking and entering, strangulation, and felony eluding police. Lynchburg police did not say when Cox went missing.

According to officers, Cox is believed to be in the Maple Hills area of Lynchburg, adjacent to Forest Road.

Cox was last seen wearing gray pants and white Jordan shoes. Police say he does not have his phone and may ask to use a phone from someone else.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.