School bus involved in crash near FunQuest that shuts down Lynchburg road

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a van and a Lynchburg City Schools bus near FunQuest in Lynchburg.

Graves Mill Road is shut down near the attraction due to the crash, according to Lynchburg police.

The driver of the van was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

No students requested to be seen by medics.

The accident is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

