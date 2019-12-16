Lime scooters leaving Roanoke until Spring 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking to hop on a Lime scooter in Roanoke, you will be out of luck for the next few months.

Lime notified the city of Roanoke that the company will be suspending operations in the Star City until the spring.

“We have been ecstatic with our reception in Roanoke, with our partnership with the city, and specifically with the fine work you have put in; however, this is a seasonal business and we will be suspending operations until early-Spring,” said Robert Gardner with Lime.

We will let you know when Lime will be back up and operational in Roanoke.