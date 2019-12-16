Santa Arrives at Explore Park for Illuminights

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – This week, Illuminights adds a couple of new features, including a meet and greet with Santa and discounts on tickets.

Today at 5 p.m. Santa arrives to Illuminights.

For free, children can make their Christmas wishes and take photos with Santa. Santa will be at Explore Park Today to Thursday and returns the following Monday.

Illuminights is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Today also marks the start to the walking-tour’s Monday discounts.

Every Monday leading up to New Year’s Day Illuminights is offering a special discount. Every Monday is different. Today is Military Night, the following Monday is First Responder Night and the last Monday is Human Services Night.

Explore Park encourages you to buy your ticket in advance.

To buy tickets and take a look at the Illuminights calendar and activities, click here.