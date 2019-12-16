Trial begins for Lynchburg man accused of killing Andra Watson, shooting woman in between her eyes

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The trial for Troy Beasley got started Monday with jurors hearing the frantic 911 call from the night a Lynchburg man was shot in the head.

In opening statements, the commonwealth’s attorney called the crime a, “senseless act of violence" that killed Andra Watson and injured Chanae Skinner in April 2018.

Beasley, 33, is facing several charges including second-degree murder.

According to witness testimony, a group of eight to 10 people was gathered outside at a house party on the 1100 block of 18th street. Witnesses said Beasley got into an argument with people in two different cars and said he was going to get his gun.

Jurors heard Monday from surviving victim Chanae Skinner.

Skinner said she was in the passenger seat talking to Watson when she heard multiple gunshots.

Watson was shot in the ear. Skinner’s injuries have left her visually impaired.

Watson’s brother Jason testified that after the shooting Beasley became upset repeatedly screaming “Why weren’t you on the porch bro?”

Police officers testified when called to the scene Beasley, who was not arrested at the time, volunteered to go down to the police station with them and take a gunshot residue test. Investigators said Beasley said he had nothing to do with the shooting. Police said Beasley washed his hands while at the station. An investigator tested his them anyway and it came back positive.

The trial will continue Tuesday morning.