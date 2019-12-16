What’s News Today: toy donations, gun violence vigil

ROANOKE, Va. – Today is the last day to drop off your donation to the Amherst Police Department's Toy Drive. It's partnering with the Department of Social Services, making sure all children have something to open on Christmas Day. Last year, your donations helped 365 children in 175 homes. You can drop off new toys at Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A subcommittee for the Lynchburg Task Force on Education meets today. The Talent Management Subcommittee will meet today at 2 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor’s School.

Students at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke will hold a March For Our Lives vigil today. They will remember and honor the 700,000 Americans who have been killed or injured by guns since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. The vigil begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. on campus.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors could vote to make the county a second amendment sanctuary. The proposed resolution says the county reaffirms its duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Virginia. It also says it will not propose or enact laws that erode constitutionally protected rights and principals.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing tonight about selling land to Angels of Assisi for a new pet clinic. Angels will build a pet clinic and adoption center at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road. The land for the facility is currently owned by the city, which it is proposing to sale for $10.

Christiansburg will hold its Christmas parade tonight. There will be a ceremonial tree lighting tonight at 6:45 p.m. before the parade at 7 p.m. The event was rescheduled from Friday due to weather conditions.

The trial begins today for the man, accused of killing a man in Lynchburg. Troy Beasley is charged in the April 2018 death of Andra Watson. The 33-year-old was found lying on 18th Street after being shot. Police say a woman was also shot.