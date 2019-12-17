Armed robbery in Lynchburg; Police searching for suspect

Lynchburg – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Campbell Avenue Citgo tonight.

On December 17, 2019 at 12:12 a.m., officers responded to the 3600-block of Campbell Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. A black male brandished a gun and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim outside the business before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is around 5’7.” At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hat and black hoodie.

These are ongoing investigations. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.